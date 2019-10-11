Must Check: Hina Khan shares adorable pictures with Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Karan Singh Grover

News

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a popular TV actress. She came into limelight after working in the soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her popularity escalated to a new level when she played the negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She is also an active social media celebrity.

The actress, who will be seen in films like Lines, Hacked and The Country of blind, makes it a point to share her latest videos and photographs every now and then to keep her fans updated about what’s happening in her personal and professional life. Last night television’s queen and producer of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ekta Kapoor held a celebratory bash which was attended by many TV celebrities. Hina too was in attendance and today took to her social media handle to share selfies with her buddies. She also posted pictures with co-stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Karan Singh Grover.

