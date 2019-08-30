Must Check: Surbhi Chandna shares a fun-filled BTS video of Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular television actresses. She became a household name with her portrayal of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz. Currently, she is winning hearts by playing the role of Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani.

The actress has a huge fan following. She regularly updates her fans by sharing posts. She also shares pictures from the sets. Her recent post is also from the sets of her show. While the makers of Sanjivani are leaving no stone unturned to hold the attention of its ardent viewers, the lead actress Surbhi too is making all the efforts to get us to see the fun they have while shooting the episodes. Today, Surbhi took to her social media account and shared a behind-the-scenes video, that shows us the fun that goes behind shooting a BTS video and it's really cute. Surbhi captioned the post as, "The fun that goes behind shooting #behindthescenes for #dysonairwrap #dysonindia Fabulously Shot By - @jvfilms_ The bickering by - @rheagupta26 also Styled By [email protected] Click on my Instagram Story to watch how this Fun translated into a super video"

Take a look below:

She also shared the actual video. Check out the full video right here: