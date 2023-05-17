MUST READ! 8 actors MISSING from Anupamaa's storyline, fans dearly miss them

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa is unstoppable ever since it hit the small screens.

The show is constantly topping the TRP charts ever since the first day and no one is able to defeat it.

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead role and she has done total justice to her character.

The show has witnessed some interesting twists and turns in the storyline in the past few years and it is going stronger than ever.

Well, the viewers saw many entries and exits which brought a huge twist to the story.

Over a period of time, Anupamaa has seen many actors exiting the storyline.

Now, let's take a look at the actors who are no more a part of the show but the viewers dearly miss them:

1. Deepak Gheewala

He played the role of GK Kaka in the show and had a significant role to play. However, with time, his role ended. But viewers surely miss him.

2. Aneri Vajani

The actress had entered the show for a very short period of time. But Aneri's character was very impactful. However, she made an exit and viewers would love to see her again.

3. Shekhar Shukla

He played the character of a happy-go-lucky guy mamaji in the show. Shekhar's character was extremely positive and it used to light up the screens. But the makers eventually ended the character.

4. Ekta Saraiya

She played the role of Dolly in the show. Ekta's character was shown on and off in Anupamaa. It's been a long time since we haven't seen her in the frame now which means her journey in the show has come to an end.

5. Paresh Bhatt

He played Ekta's husband in the show. While Paresh's character was seen in many scenes in the initial days of the show, his character completely vanished.

6. Tasneem Sheikh

She played the iconic character of Rakhi Dave in the show. Tasneem was quite appreciated for her performance in the show. However, her character is no more a part of the present storyline.

7. Rushad Rana

He played the pivotal role of Anirudh in the show. While his character was quite prominent, later, he made an exit from the storyline.

8. Anagha Bhosale

She played Nandini's character and Samar's love interest. However, Anagha quit the show to walk on the spiritual path.

