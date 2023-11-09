Must-Read! Aamna Shariff to Yami Gautam; TV Actors who took the plunge and made a successful transition into the Movies! Read More!

MUMBAI: Numerous actors aspire to take center stage in Hindi Films, and with the rise of OTT platforms, the prospects seem boundless now.

Yet, there was a period when crossing over from TV to the big screen posed considerable challenges for actors.

Several actors have transitioned between these mediums, but a handful of them have mastered the art of moving from television to the silver screen.

Vidya Balan, for instance, commenced her acting journey in the 1995 sitcom Hum Paanch. However, it wasn't until much later that she stepped into the realm of Hindi cinema, marking her debut with Pradeep Sarkar’s period romantic drama Parineeta in 2005.

R. Madhavan, known for his work in both Hindi and Tamil films, graced television screens in shows like Zee’s Banegi Apni Baat and Ghar Jamai, as well as Sony’s Saaya and Doordarshan’s Sea Hawks. His initial venture into movies transpired in Sudhir Mishra's thriller Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi in 1996, but it was Mani Ratnam’s Alaipayuthey in 2000 that propelled him to stardom.

Rajeev Khandelwal made waves with his roles in numerous successful television shows during the mid-2000s, including Kahiin To Hoga (2003-2005), Time Bomb 9/11 (2005), and Left Right Left (2007). He took his first steps into the world of films with Raj Kumar Gupta’s acclaimed psychological thriller Aamir in 2008.

Aamna Sharif, Khandelwal's co-star in Kahiin To Hoga, also left her mark on television with Sony’s Hongey Judaa Na Hum (2012). Her presence extended to films such as Aloo Chat (2009) and Ek Villain (2014).

Karan Singh Grover, recognized for his success in television with shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai, ventured into the film industry with appearances in movies like Alone and Hate Story 3.

Prachi Desai, a prominent figure in the television drama Kasamh Se, embarked on her cinematic journey with Rock On!! (2008), sharing the screen with Farhan Akhtar. Her success further blossomed with roles in hits like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) and Bol Bachchan (2012).

Yami Gautam, known for her roles in television shows like Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Raajkumar Aaryyan, and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, has extended her talents to both regional and Bollywood films. Her appearances in movies such as Vicky Donor (2012), Badlapur (2015), and Kaabil (2017) have solidified her presence in the industry.

