Must Read! Abdu Rozik’s archenemy Hasbulla Magomedov slams him after his spat with Mc Stan, says “he can never act as an adult…”

Finally, Abdu was clicked at the airport and while interacting with the media he confirmed that his friendship with MC Stan is no more and that they aren't friends. When asked about the reason why he didn't mention anything and told the media that he doesn't want to speak.
MUMBAI :Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show. One of the reasons as to why the show did so well was because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show. He brought a cuteness and freshness to the show.

Post the show, everything seemed fine, but then suddenly just a few days back there were reports of the “Mandali” not being together.

Abdu while interacting with the media said that the “Mandali” group is over and nothing is left which shocked many fans and everyone was wondering what had happened.

Finally, Abdu was clicked at the airport and while interacting with the media he confirmed that his friendship with MC Stan is no more and that they aren’t friends. When asked about the reason why he didn’t mention anything and told the media that he doesn’t want to speak.

Now, Abdu’s rival Hasbulla has slammed the singer for his feud with MC Stan and said, “he can never act as an adult, or even answer questions like an adult. All he does is hang out with Indian girls and sing and dance with them. A man has to act like a man.”


Abdu has now reacted to Hasbulla’s comments and said, “Hasbulla where is your dummy? Dancing with beautiful Indian girls is better than being carried everywhere by grown men like a baby.”

Check it out here;

Abdu’s team released an official statement where they mentioned that when he called MC Stan he refused to talk to him and didn’t answer his voice note.

The statement read, “Abdu then thinking this was a mistake from Stan's team, tried to go to the venue as a normal guest with a ticket only to be sworn at very bad words by Stan's management and to be turned away at the normal entrance and have the car damaged and panels broken.”

“Abdu was naturally disappointed and saddened due to the response as he believed him and MC Stan are friends and naturally out of manners and respect discussing these things privately first before public hears is more respectful,”

It further said, “As little or large an issue may be, respect is so important between brothers and between fans and their idols. We condemn anyone who is being racist, body shaming, bullying, height shaming, and defaming Abdu and will take action against the specific group of accounts who are doing this”


Abdu later called MC Stan’s fans’ Chapri Fans and shared a screenshot where it was written, “how cheap and shameless of MC Stan fans abusing Abdu Rozik so badly, being racist and height shaming, wasn’t Abdu always there for Stan during his low times in Bigg Boss? So Abdu will obviously be hurt now that Stan ignores and has ceased contact with Abdu”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   


Credit- DNA

 

 


    


 

