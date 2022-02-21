Must read! Abhinav Shukla initial marriage proposal for Rubina Dilaik fell flat because of this reason

MUMBAI: Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018. They revealed during their Bigg Boss stint that doing the show was a last-ditch effort to mend their relationship. The actors had been contemplating divorce prior to signing the show.

Recently, Abhinav revealed that his plan to propose on a mountaintop did not work out.

In January 2017, he had bought a ring and planned to pop the question in Churdhar, a two-hour drive from Rubina’s village. He said that there was a temple on the mountain and it was not only a place with ‘religious significance’ but also a beautiful trek.

Rubina’s parents and two friends decided to accompany her and Abhinav. “We started very late. By the time we were almost on the shoulder of the mountain, the sun was setting and it was dark. Our friends said, ‘Hum nahi aa rahe hai, aage toh baraf bhi hai (We are not going any further, there is snow as well).’

He scaled the peak but by the time they came back, everyone had gone back’. Phone calls were not possible as there was no network and he ditched his plan to propose.

A few days later, Rubina was ‘feeling sad’ that while Abhinav had already asked her parents for her hand in marriage, he did not propose to her. He then told her about his botched plan, which only led her to cry more.

He if she would like a glass of wine, and as she finished her drink, she was surprised to find a ring inside it.

Rubina and Abhinav appeared together on Bigg Boss 14, with Rubina walking away as the winner. She will make her film debut this year with Ardh.

Credits: Hindustan Times

