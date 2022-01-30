MUST READ - From Aditya Narayan to Shaheer Sheikh: Checkout the celebrities who embraced FATHERHOOD soon after they were MARRIED!

MUMBAI: There are many TV celebs who didn't want to wait too long after their marriage for a baby. The list includes popular celebs like Aditya Narayan and Shaheer Sheikh. Take a look.

Television host Aditya Narayan is all set to become a father this year. Aditya, who is the son of singer Udit Narayan, tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in December 2020.

Shaheer Sheikh, who is known for playing Dev in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, got married to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor on 19th October 2020 . The news of their expecting a child was out in just a few months. They welcomed their baby girl on 9th September, 2021

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Smriti Irani gave birth to her son Zohr in the same year she got married to Zubin in 2001. In another two years, the couple welcomed their second child, Zoe Irani.

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their first child, Aayra Sharma, in December, 2019 exactly a year after they tied the knot in December, 2018. They also had another baby, Trishaan, in February 2021

Roadies judge Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi not only surprised everyone with their secret wedding in 2018 but also their pregnancy announcement within just three months of their wedding. They welcomed their baby girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, on November 18, 2018.

CREDIT: TOI