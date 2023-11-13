Must-Read! After AbhiRa and KaiRa, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai finds a new couple in MaaHira aka Armaan And Abhira! Check out Fans' reactions here!

Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have taken on the lead roles along with Anita Raj, and Shruti Ulfat in pivotal roles. And Preeti Amin taking over the role of a grown-up Akshara.
Armaan

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a top-tier show, and the plot is getting juicier by the day. They've thrown in another generation leap, making it one of the longest-standing shows on Indian Television.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have bid farewell and a bunch of others from the cast too. But here's the scoop: Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are now rocking the lead roles, joined by Anita Raj and Shruti Ulfat in some key spots. Plus, Preeti Amin is stepping into the shoes of a grown-up Akshara. Things are heating up in the showbiz world!

But just with the long-standing tradition of the show, the couple always gets a ship name that fans christen them with. 

With only a few episodes in, fans are already hooked on the show, even though they are sad that they don’t get to see Harshad and Pranali, they are excited to see a new love story commence.

And it looks like, as Abhira and Armaan meet for the first time, sparks did fly.  They meet cute and their funny banter, has already made fans very happy.

So, after KaiRa, that is Kartik and Naira and the beloved AbhiRA, we finally have another new ship on the show, called MaaHira, which is the amalgamation of the names of Armaan and Abhira. And fans are excited for this new journey on the show.

Take a look at some of the best reactions here!

The name Abhira in the show was a creation of the fans, and now this is as well, the show has started well, and the audiences seem to love the series, and giving their love and support to the new cast of the show as well. 

What are your thoughts on the new couple?  Tell us in the comments below!

