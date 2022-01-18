Must Read! Aham Sharma who is currently doing films doesn’t want to return to TV, here is the reason

MUMBAI : Actor Aham Sharma, who was in Lucknow recently to shoot for a film, says he is happy doing films at the moment. The actor, who rose to fame with the mythological drama Mahabharat in which he played Karn, also talked about exploring the city extensively this time.

“I was here to shoot for my film Acting Ka Bhoot in which I play a Lucknow boy, which thankfully gave me a chance to explore Hazratganj and the old Lucknow extensively because we shot at these two places quite a lot”, said Aham Sharma.

He further said, “I have done three films recently and one is in the pipeline. Television I hold in high regard because whatever I am today is because of the medium. An actor is able to sustain himself financially because of television only, otherwise, films don’t pay us that much unless people pay to come and watch us on screen.”

“I do get approached for TV shows but I am waiting for the right offer to come to me. I think some good concepts are there on TV right now. The content on TV of course is being made for the audience which watches such stuff and the audience for the OTT is completely different,” he added.

“So, you can’t compare the content on both the mediums. Also, I am busy with my films presently and will focus on TV shows once the shooting of my films is complete. I don’t want to do TV at the moment just for the sake of visibility,” Aham said.

Credit: ETimes