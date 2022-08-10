Must Read! All you need to know about MTV Splitsvilla’s Aditya Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment

MUMBAI: Aditya Singh Rajput gained immense fame and popularity with his stint in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 9. Sadly, the actor was found dead in his apartment bathroom in the afternoon due to an alleged drug overdose on Monday afternoon. The actor was rushed to the hospital but was said to be dead on arrival. The news has brought a wave of shock among his family and friends.

The Mumbai police released a statement saying, “Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his apartment in Andheri area. Body sent for post-mortem. Investigation underway.” As per reports, Aditya’s last rites will be performed today.

Who was Aditya Singh Rajput?

Aditya was born and brought up in Delhi and his family belongs to Uttarakhand. He completed his schooling from Delhi’s Green Fields School and began his career as a model at the age of 17 in Delhi.

Shows, commercials and films

Aditya has been part of over 25 commercials including the popular Hero Honda Ad alongside actor Hrithik Roshan and cricketer Saurav Ganguly. He has also been part of reality shows like Splitsvilla 9 and has also been part of Pogo TV's Cambala Investigation Agency.

Aditya has been part of projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others. He is also known for appearing in films like Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. The actor was also reportedly involved in some casting work.

