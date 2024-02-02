Must Read! All you need to know about Poonam Pandey’s ex-husband Sam Bombay, who was accused of domestic violence

Poonam’s life was filled with controversies and even her marriage to Sam Bombay lasted a few days as she accused him of molestation and domestic abuse.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 18:36
Poonam

MUMBAI : The news of Model and adult film actress Poonam Pandey dying of cervical cancer has left everyone shocked and her fans devastated. Her team has sent out an official statement saying that she died on Thursday night. The 32 year old Karma actress was in her hometown Kapur where she breathed her last.

Sam, whose full name is Sam Ahmed Bombay is a Hindi filmmaker hailing from Dubai, UAE. 

Sam, whose full name is Sam Ahmed Bombay is a Hindi filmmaker hailing from Dubai, UAE. He completed his education in the Middle East itself. He then joined advertising industry and by by the age of 28 became the creative director of Y & R, Dubai. After he also became the Partner & Regional Executive Creative Director of Y&R Brands, he left his job a while later to start his own film and photography company, Studio Central and also runs his own production house Bombay Matinee Films.

He has reportedly helmed a short film ‘King of the Ring’ featuring Akshay Kumar in 2017 and has also directed the music videos of ‘Gal Ban Gayi’ featuring actors Urvashi Rautela and Vidyut Jammwal and ‘Befikre’ starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Sam and Poonam tied the knot in September 2020 after getting engaged in July the same year. The two then headed to LA for a honeymoon and later flew to Goa where the actress shot for a film. 

However their trip to Goa turned out to be a nightmare as she filed a police complaint against Sam of molestation and assault. The Goa police arrested Sam but was given bail the next day. The couple parted way 2 weeks after their marriage.

Before Poonam, Sam was married to model Elle Ahmed and has two children with her.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- DNA 

Poonam Pandey Karma Aagaya Hero Nasha Yuva Love Is Poison TV news LOCK UPP Tellychakkar Must Read! All you need to know about Poonam Pandey’s ex-husband Sam Bombay who was accused of domestic violence
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 18:36

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
