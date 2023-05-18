Must-Read! Amandeep Sidhu aka Chandni of Star Plus’s Chashni finally opens up about the show going off-air! Has This to say!

Amandeep rose to fame with her portrayal in the show ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’, fans loved the chemistry between Amandeep and Adhvik.
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Chashni, which is released under the banner of SOL Production  stars Amandeep Sidhu, Sai Ketan Rao, and Srishti Singh, and the story revolves around two sisters who nurture diametrically opposite perspectives toward life. 

However, an unexpected tragedy compels them to choose between their relationship and ideals. 

Sometimes shows fail to connect, with the audienecs and which cause them to go off-air. If reports are to be believed, something similar is happening to the show Chashni as well.

The show is set to go off-air this month and is going to be replaced by a new show title Titli. 

Well, till now no one from the cast had given a confirmation, that is till now.

Amandeep Sandhu plays the role of Chandni in the show and she took to social media to reshare a picture and wrote that she will miss the show and the character. Check out the post here:

But before that, she has had quite the journey as well. She began her career as a model before transitioning into the television profession.

She played the role of Purva Sinha, the parallel protagonist character in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai. She received the antagonistic lead role of Kanchan Khanna in Tantra that same year.

She had her first successful starring role as Mahi Arora in the Zee TV serial Teri Meri Ikk Jindri in 2021, playing opposite Adhvik Mahajan. She will be starring alongside Gaurav Bajaj as Mannat Kaur Dhillon in the Colors TV serial Choti Sarrdaarni beginning in April 2022 and Naagin 6 soon after before quitting.

And then she took on the role of Chandni in the show Chashni.

