Must Read! Anupama fame actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead in his hotel room; the investigation is on and the police questions hotel staff and people close to him

MUMBAI: Since last night the television industry has woken up to the shocking news of two television actors passing away.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay passed away last night as she met with an accident and today morning Anupama actor Nitesh Pandey passed away due to a massive heart attack early in the morning, and both their last rites will reportedly take place today.

As per ANI news, actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead in his hotel room at Igatpuri. Prima facie, the cause of death is “Heart attack”.

MUMBAI: A police team is present at the hotel and the investigation is underway. Post-mortem is awaited.

Questioning of the hotel staff and people close to him has been done.

Nitesh’s father and his brother-in-law have reached the hotel and his mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai today.

He is survived by his wife and his son and the entire family is in shock and hasn’t processed the news yet.

Nitesh was seen in the serial Anupama, where he essayed the role of Anuj’s friend.

CREDIT : ANI