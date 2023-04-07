Must read! Anupamaa actor Arvind Vaidya is missing from the show for quite some time, here's why

Anupamaa actor Arvind Vaidya, who plays Bapuji, has been missing in several episodes, which showed the entire Anupamaa cast. He has not been seen on sets since almost a month. Arvind has now revealed that he is on a family holiday in the US.
MUMBAI :Anupamaa actor Arvind Vaidya, who plays Bapuji, has been missing in several episodes, which showed the entire Anupamaa cast. He has not been seen on sets since almost a month. Arvind has now revealed that he is on a family holiday in the US.

Arvind was also not a part of the track, which had the Anupamaa family bidding the titular character, played by Rupali Ganguly, goodbye as she left for the US. The 82-year-old has now said that he will return from the US in the first week of July and will resume work soon after.

Talking about his US trip, Arvind revealed in an interview, "My son lives with his family in Atlanta and I had applied for leave in January itself, and booked our tickets. My wife and I left for the US on June 4 and at that time, this track had not been planned. I had shot for my episodes and left."

On missing the Anupamaa shoot, he added, “I am missing being on the set and especially since there is a crucical track going on with Anupama leaving for US. But I really couldn't do anything because this trip was planned much in advance.”

