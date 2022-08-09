Must Read! Anupamaa tops the Rating Chart, it is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Once again this week, Anupamaa topped the list and it was followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list at number one position as the audience are liking Toshu's extra-marital affair story and soon he would be exposed in front of the family.

On the second position, we have StarPlus's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and the separation of Sai and Virat has worked in the favour of the audience. The suspense whether the two will meet keeps the fans hooked on the serial.

Yeh Hai Chahatein takes the third position as the track of Preesha’s memory loss has worked in the favour of the makers and hence the show remains amongst the Top-3 shows.

Imlie takes the fourth position with Imlie and Aryan’s romance brewing, their consummation track, to them getting separated in the recent episode, has kept the show going and it had managed to enter the top 5 shows in the TRP ratings.

Finally, at the fifth position we have Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show took a leap and we did see AbhiRa’s separation and how the audiences are waiting for them to get together and hence because of the interesting storyline, the show has made its way to the top 5 show at the BARC ratings.

Almost, every week it is these shows that are making it to the TOP 5, and StarPlus is ruling the charts.

Check out the ratings below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus): 3.0

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus): 2.5

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.2

4. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.0

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 1.9

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

