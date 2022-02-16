Must read! Bappi Lahiri's recent appearance on Bigg Boss 15 had Salman Khan and the audience in splits

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s. He has died following multiple health issues. He was 69. Hr had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged. But his health was not good and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital and had multiple health issues.

He breathed his last on February 15 at a Mumbai hospital. The legendary singer and music composer had appeared Bigg Boss 15 where he left everyone, including host Salman Khan, in splits with his sense of humour. Bappi Da had appeared on the show with his grandson Swastik to promote the launch of Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

Salman Khan welcomed Bappi Lahiri on Bigg Boss 15. On the show, Salman was shared that it was Bappi Da's first time on BB. He said, "This is the first time you have visited Bigg Boss. Not many know that Bappi da’s actual name is Alokesh.”

To which Bappi Lahiri joked, "My son’s name is Arunesh. The one to be born next will be named suitcase." The audience and the host were in splits on hearing this.

Have a look.

Bappi Lahiri gave hits such as I am a Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki, Pagg Ghoongroo, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Naino Main Sapna, O Taaki Taaki, and Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar.

His family released a statement on his death. “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated,” it said.

