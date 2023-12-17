Must Read! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress reveals “I Don’t think I will give love another chance”

MUMBAI: Popular Television actress Shubhangi Atre who became a household name for her character of 'Angoori bhabhi' in the comedy show 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ has separated from her husband Piyush Poorey. The latter is a digital marketing professional. The couple has reportedly been staying separate from the last 1 year. After 19 years the couple called it quits.

Also Read- From bhabhi to bouncer, Shubhangi Atre talks about her transformation

Shubhangi said that now she has no time for love and only wants to spend time working. She told a news portal, “It has been a very emotional roller-coaster ride for me. I got married at a very early age at 20. It was not easy but now I am okay with the fact that it has happened. I don’t think I will give love another chance in the future. I can't. Now my partner in life is my work. I have closed the door completely to a relationship now.”

Talking of co-parenting their 18 year old daughter Ashi, Shubangi said, ‘ She deserves love from both her mother and father. Piyush comes to meet her every Sunday. I don’t want her to be deprived of a father’s love.

Shubhangi has been part of shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi and Chidiya Ghar.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read-Shubhangi Atre shares her plan to become a full-time blogger

Credit-Timesnow