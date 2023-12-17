Must Read! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress reveals “I Don’t think I will give love another chance”

The latter is a digital marketing professional. The couple has reportedly been staying separate from the last 1 year. After 19 years the couple called it quits.
Shubhangi

MUMBAI: Popular Television actress Shubhangi Atre who became a household name for her character of  'Angoori bhabhi' in the comedy show 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ has separated from her husband Piyush Poorey. The latter is a digital marketing professional. The couple has reportedly been staying separate from the last 1 year. After 19 years the couple called it quits.

Shubhangi said that now she has no time for love and only wants to spend time working. She told a news portal, “It has been a very emotional roller-coaster ride for me. I got married at a very early age at 20. It was not easy but now I am okay with the fact that it has happened. I don’t think I will give love another chance in the future. I can't. Now my partner in life is my work. I have closed the door completely to a relationship now.”

Talking of co-parenting their 18 year old daughter Ashi, Shubangi said, ‘ She deserves love from both her mother and father. Piyush comes to meet her every Sunday. I don’t want her to be deprived of a father’s love.

Shubhangi has been part of shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi and Chidiya Ghar. 

