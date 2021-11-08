Must Read! Bhagya Laxmi and Sasural Simar Ka 2 enter top 10 shows on TRP charts; India’s Best Dancer and Bigg Boss see a huge dip; Anupama tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, Udaariyan, Imlie, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Star Plus and Sony TV continue

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Zee Tv’s Bhagya Laxmi and Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka 2 have made their entry into the top 10 shows on the TRP charts.

Reality shows India’s Best Dancer and Bigg Boss witnessed a huge dip.

As usual, Anupama tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Uddariyan, Imlie, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

(ALSO READ: GOOD NEWS! Parth Samthaan to be back with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 4?)

Have a look at the ratings of the shows for last week.

1 Anupama (Star Plus) : 4.2

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein (Star Plus) : 3.4

3. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 2.8

4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.8

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.4

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.3

7. Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus) : 2.2

8. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 2.0

9. Sasural Simar Ka 2 (Colors) : 1.9

10. BhagyaLaxmi (Zee TV) : 1.9

11. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.9

12. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.8

13. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors) : 1.6

14. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

15. Nima Denzongpa (Colors) : 1.5

16. Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet (Zee TV) : 1.4

17. India’s Best Dancer (Sony TV) : 1.2

18. Bigg Boss 15 (Colors) : 1.1

19. Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani (Colors) : 1.1

20. Kaun Banega Crorepati ( Sony Tv) : 1.1

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows are India’s Best Dancer and The Kapil Sharma Show

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Tujhse Hai Raabta fame Anuj Khurana BAGS Star Plus' Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se)