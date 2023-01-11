Must read! Is Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi in a relationship with social media influencer Piku? Take a look at this post

MUMBAI : Manu Punjabi who was once lesser known in Showbiz made a strong mark with his stint on Bigg Boss 10.

Also read - Whoa! Bigg Boss 10’s Manu Punjabi adds a new family member and it’s price will make your jaws drop

He became a household name and many enjoyed watching him on the reality show.

He was also seen in Bigg Boss 14 but had to exit the house soon due to health reasons.

Manu who has hosted a reality TV show called 'A Date To Remember' and also acted in a Bollywood film called 'Miss Masala Dosa'.

He is now making headlines for another reason.

Just a few minutes before, Manu Punjabi posted a picture with social media influencer Piku, which is sparking rumours of them being in relationship. Take a look at the post -

The Bigg Boss 10 contestant expresses his fondness for the influencer in the caption, saying "Things are never quite as scary when you are with me.. ", while tagging her in the post.

The click looks quite romantic and heartwarming. Fans are already showering love and praises.

