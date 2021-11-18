Must Read! Bigg Boss 15 is out of top 20 shows; The Kapil Sharma Show makes it to the list; Anupama tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, Udaariyan, Imlie, and YRKKH; Star Plus and Sony TV continue to rule fiction and non-fiction respectively

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Bigg Boss 15 in the initial days was among the top 10 shows in the BARC ratings but now the show is getting very low ratings and is out if the TRP ratings.

The Kapil Sharma shows which as re-entered the BARC ratings and began to do well for itself.

As usual, Anupama once again tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein, Uddariyan, Imlie, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Have a look at the ratings of the shows for last week:

1 Anupama ( Star Plus) : 3.9

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein ( Star Plus) : 3.0

3. Udaariyaan ( Colors) : 2.7

4. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.6

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

6. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.0

7. BhagyaLaxmi ( Zee Tv) : 1.9

8. Pandya Store ( Star Plus) : 1.9

9. Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 (Star Plus) : 1.9

10. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.9

11. Sasural Simar Ka 2 ( Colors) : 1.8

12. Kumkum Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.7

13. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.6

14. Choti Sarrdaarni (Colors) : 1.5

15. India’s Best Dancer ( Sony Tv) : 1.5

16. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Sony Tv) : 1.4

17. Dance Plus 6 (Star Plus) :1.3

18. . Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet ( Zee TV) : 1.3

19. Nima Denzongpa (Colors) : 1.2

20. Kaun Banega Crorepati ( Sony Tv) : 1.2

Star Plus is ruling the roost, followed by Colors. Sony Television's top reality shows are India’s Best Dancer and The Kapil Sharma Show

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

