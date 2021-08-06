MUST READ! Bollywood divas who are ROYAL PRINCESSES in real life; check out!

MUMBAI: When you become a Bollywood actress, the charm and opulence of the entertainment world follow you but some of our Bollywood divas were born with it. These Bollywood divas are princesses in real life and have gracefulness, beauty, and royalty running through their veins. Their aura exudes distinction.

1. Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan's father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was the former Indian captain and also the Pataudi Nawab from 1952 to 1971. Her paternal grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan was the eight Pataudi Nawab while her paternal grandmother, Sajida Sultan was the Begum of Bhopal. Soha Ali Khan is a legit princess.

Sisters Riya and Raima Sen are princesses in a true sense. Both of their paternal and maternal families have royal blood. While their paternal grandmother was the daughter of King Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda, their maternal grandmother was the princess of Cooch Behar. Their maternal grandmother, Ila Devi was Gayatri Devi's elder sister who was the Maharani of Jaipur.

Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree made a blockbuster debut with Maine Pyaar Kiya, opposite Salman Khan. Later, she decided to settle down and bid Bollywood adieu. She is a princess in real life as her father is the current King of Sangli. She belongs to the royal family of Sangli, Maharashtra.

Aditi Rao Hydari

One look at Aditi Rao Hydari will make you second guess yourself. She looks like a Disney Princess. In reality, Aditi Rao Hydari is not just an actress but a princess as well. She is a descendant of two royal families. Her maternal grandfather, J Rameshwar Rao was the leader of the Wanaparthy state while her paternal grandfather was Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari.

Sagarika Ghatge

Chak De India's Sagarika Ghatge is a true beauty. The girl who is now married to the cricketer, Zaheer Khan, is a descendant of Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur. She is the daughter of Vijaysingh Ghatge and has the royal blood of the royal Kahal family of Kolhapur.

Kiran Rao

Mr.Perfectionist's wife, Kiran Rao is a strong an independent woman with many talents. It seems that she has inherited these traits from her royal ancestors. She belongs to the royal Wanaparthy family, Telangana like Aditi Rao Hydari. Aditi and Kiran are first cousins.

Alisa Khan

Actress Alisa Khan may not have earned herself a name in the film industry but there is an entire city named after her ancestors. She belongs to the royal family of Mohammad Nawab Ghaziauddin Khan. Delhi/NCR's city, Ghaziabad, is named after them.

