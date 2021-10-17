MUST READ! Can you guess how much these Bigg Boss contestants were paid?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is known for creating controversies. The show brings lots of drama and reveals more about the contestants joining the house. The show is also known for creating a buzz regarding its highest-paid contestants.

Check out the list of participants who received large sums of money to be a part of the show.

Rhea Chakroborty

Bigg Boss 15 is generating a lot of bustle, and it's been confirmed that Rhea Chakraborty will be a part of it. According to reports, the producers sought to pay her Rs 35 lakh every week.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, who won many hearts with his time on Bigg Boss 13, was one of the most paid competitors in the show's history. According to reports, he was paid Rs 40 lakh every week for the show.

Rashmi Desai

The channel has also been connected to Rashami Desai. Along with Sidharth, she has appeared in Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak. According to sources, the actress received Rs 1.20 crore for her appearance on the show.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reportedly charged around Rs 10 lakhs each week, according to sources. For medical reasons, the actress had to leave the performance in the middle.

Bani J

Bani J is one of Bigg Boss 10's most popular contestants. She reportedly received Rs 1.50 crore for the season.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan cost the producers around Rs 8 lakhs per week. Despite the fact that she did not win the competition, Hina was one of the most popular Bigg Boss 11 competitors.

Dipika Kakar

According to reports, Dipika Kakar cost around Rs 14-16 lakhs to enter Bigg Boss 12's house. She went on to win the show and walk away with Rs 50 lakhs.

Sreesanth

Sreesanth was a contestant on Bigg Boss 12 and reportedly earned around Rs 50 lakh for his participation.

Karishma Tanna

Bigg Boss 8 featured Karishma Tanna. According to sources, she made around Rs 10 lakhs per week.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson debuted in season 4 of the show. For her three-day appearance on the show, the Baywatch star was paid around Rs 2.5 crore.

Rimi Sen

Rimi Sen, who starred in the film Dhoom, is said to have charged Rs 2 crore.

Rahul Dev

According to sources, Rahul Dev demanded Rs 2 crore to lock himself inside the residence.

CREDIT: Bollywoodlife