Must-Read! From Chaand Jalne Laga to Dabangi; these new fiction shows are coming to your TV screens soon

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.
MUMBAI : Indian television shows have been a part of the audience's daily lives for a long time now. Over time, the type and platform of content changed a lot but people still wish to go back to television dramas and call it their comfort zone.

TellyChakkar has come up with a list of all the new and exciting shows, that are going to come out and grace your TV screens.

Dabangi- Sony TV:

A story of a fearless little girl and the relationships around her. The show is produced by Invictus T Mediaworks which is helmed by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, and will air on Sony TV soon.

Chaand Jalne Laga - COLORS TV

COLORS’ upcoming show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ traces the journey of two childhood sweethearts, Dev and Tara who once brought solace in each other’s lives, but a turn of fate leads them astray. The show stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann.

Aangan Apno Ka- Sony SAB

The show stars Ayushi Khurana and Mahesh Thakur and the show revolves the families and family’s relationships. And will soon go on air.

Pashmina- SONY SAB

Nishant Malkani is all set to play the lead while Kanikka Kapur will also be essaying a pivotal role, Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani are also featured in the show, and will be helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra under his banner Alchemy.

Dori- Colors

Dori is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under their home banner and will be aired on Colors. The show also stars Toral Rasputra, Sudha Chandran and Amar Upadhyay in pivotal roles.

Which of these shows are you excited to watch? Tell us in the comments below!

