Must Read: Check out Mannara Chopra’s boyfriends!

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra was introduced in the Bigg Boss 17 house. She has worked in the south industry for a long time now and is playing the game quite well.

As soon as she entered the show, speculations rose about her having a connection with the ‘Chopra Khandaan’. She later admitted that she is related to Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra however, she does not want to talk about it as she has come to the show on her own potential.

While quite some information is known about her professional life, there is rarely anything known about Mannara’s love life!

Rumours are rife that she has been in a relationship with many actors and businessmen; however, she has never spoken about it or confirmed any of these things. She appears to be single however, there are quite some things going on about her in the Bigg Boss house. Inside the house, initially it seemed that she had a romantic inclination towards Munawar Faruqui but now it seems like she considers him a dear friend.

Currently, netizens are thinking that there is something brewing between Samarth Jurel and Mannara, however it seems that they are very good friends and nothing more than that.

