Must read! Check out past contestants of Bigg Boss who lost control and ended with excessive PDA

According to the advertisements, the next season will include couples who will face a difficult love test. Before that, though, let's review the candidates who lost their composure and overdid the PDA inside the house.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 22:30
Akanksha

MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated reality TV programs is Bigg Boss 17. The third season of Salman Khan, which is broken up into three sections called Dil, Dimag, and Dum, will be entertaining as always. There is already a great deal of anticipation for the upcoming Bigg Boss season. According to the advertisements, the next season will include couples who will face a difficult love test. Before that, though, let's review the candidates who lost their composure and overdid the PDA inside the house.

Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande is the highest paid contestant; check out her per week remuneration?

Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid:-

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid weren't truly a pair. However, Jad initially expressed interest in Akanksha. Salman criticized them both for going too far when they kissed during a task.

Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel:-

2.png

When Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel were locked up in the Bigg Boss 4 house, they drew dangerously close to each other. In front of the cameras, they frequently gave each other hugs. The audience was shocked by their intimate exchanges.

Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi:-

3.png

The closeness of Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi in each episode aroused questions. They even jumped into the pool together. That's not all; they were also known for giving each other intense body massages.

Rajeev Paul and Sana Khan:-

4.png

In Bigg Boss 6, Rajeev Paul and former actress Sana Khan grew close following a late-night conversation. The same-themed images and videos gained widespread popularity. The fact that Delnaaz, his ex-wife, was present during the same season had no effect on Rajeev. Everyone was shocked.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel:-

5.png

One of the most adored Bigg Boss couples ever was Karishma and Upen. Inside the house, they would frequently share hugs and steal kisses. Unfortunately, they split up after the show.

Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli:-

6.png

On multiple instances, Tanisha and Armaan engaged in intimate behavior inside the Bigg Boss house. One of the most contentious relationships in Bigg Boss history involved them. Salman, who was enraged, even warned the two of them.

Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma:-

7.png

When they were imprisoned within the Salman Khan show house, Bandagi and Puneesh grew close to one another. On-screen, they kissed each other. They persisted despite the rumors that Punessh was married. Regrettably, the couple separated in July of this year.

Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Udit Rajput to participate in the show?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Bandagi kalra Puneesh Sharma Tanisha Mukerji Armaan Kohli Karishma Tanna Upen Patel
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 22:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, an actor best known for her role in "The Archies," claimed on Wednesday that her parents,...
What! Uorfi Javed opens up on earning money from sexualization, “This is nothing new. Films and directors have done this for ages”
MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing...
Must read! Check out past contestants of Bigg Boss who lost control and ended with excessive PDA
MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated reality TV programs is Bigg Boss 17. The third season of Salman Khan, which is...
Shocking! Mona Singh reveals not allowed to open up her true identity during the popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin; Says ‘I couldn't tell anyone how I looked in real life’
MUMBAI: In a recent interview, Mona Singh, who played Jassi in the well-known Indian TV series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin,...
Shocking! Tina Datta reveals reason to ‘sworn off reality shows’ for the time being; Says ‘Honestly, I think that's not my thing...’
MUMBAI: The actress Tina Datta discussed her unique relationship with the city while recently visiting Ahmedabad. After...
Fantastic! Sapna Sikarwar talks about the difference between a comedy actor and a daily soap actor; Says ‘Doing comedy is a difficult job….’
MUMBAI: Sapna Sikarwar is widely recognized as Kashmira from the Star Bharat series May I Come In Madam and is known...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Uorfi
What! Uorfi Javed opens up on earning money from sexualization, “This is nothing new. Films and directors have done this for ages”
Mona
Shocking! Mona Singh reveals not allowed to open up her true identity during the popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin; Says ‘I couldn't tell anyone how I looked in real life’
Tina
Shocking! Tina Datta reveals reason to ‘sworn off reality shows’ for the time being; Says ‘Honestly, I think that's not my thing...’
Sapna
Fantastic! Sapna Sikarwar talks about the difference between a comedy actor and a daily soap actor; Says ‘Doing comedy is a difficult job….’
KUMAR SANU
Woah! 'Talent is the most important factor', Kumar Sanu on his 'more gossip, more TRP' comment
RAHUL VAIDYA
Woah! Rahul Vaidya rewatches his favourite Sanjay Leela Bhansali film for the '300th time', guess the film