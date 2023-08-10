Must read! Check out past contestants of Bigg Boss who lost control and ended with excessive PDA

MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated reality TV programs is Bigg Boss 17. The third season of Salman Khan, which is broken up into three sections called Dil, Dimag, and Dum, will be entertaining as always. There is already a great deal of anticipation for the upcoming Bigg Boss season. According to the advertisements, the next season will include couples who will face a difficult love test. Before that, though, let's review the candidates who lost their composure and overdid the PDA inside the house.

Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid:-

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid weren't truly a pair. However, Jad initially expressed interest in Akanksha. Salman criticized them both for going too far when they kissed during a task.

Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel:-

When Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel were locked up in the Bigg Boss 4 house, they drew dangerously close to each other. In front of the cameras, they frequently gave each other hugs. The audience was shocked by their intimate exchanges.

Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi:-

The closeness of Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi in each episode aroused questions. They even jumped into the pool together. That's not all; they were also known for giving each other intense body massages.

Rajeev Paul and Sana Khan:-

In Bigg Boss 6, Rajeev Paul and former actress Sana Khan grew close following a late-night conversation. The same-themed images and videos gained widespread popularity. The fact that Delnaaz, his ex-wife, was present during the same season had no effect on Rajeev. Everyone was shocked.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel:-

One of the most adored Bigg Boss couples ever was Karishma and Upen. Inside the house, they would frequently share hugs and steal kisses. Unfortunately, they split up after the show.

Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli:-

On multiple instances, Tanisha and Armaan engaged in intimate behavior inside the Bigg Boss house. One of the most contentious relationships in Bigg Boss history involved them. Salman, who was enraged, even warned the two of them.

Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma:-

When they were imprisoned within the Salman Khan show house, Bandagi and Puneesh grew close to one another. On-screen, they kissed each other. They persisted despite the rumors that Punessh was married. Regrettably, the couple separated in July of this year.

