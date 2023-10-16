MUST READ! Check out the common thread between Star Plus' popular shows Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si are all set to showcase interesting track which has one common thing.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 15:08
Anupama

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known for presenting shows which the viewers have always loved to watch. 

The ace TV producer is currently bankrolling two popular shows Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus. 

Apart from that, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is also doing quite well. 

We all know that all the shows are currently going through interesting storyline. 

Anupamaa has recently witnessed a tragic track where Samar's character was shown dead. The Shah's and the Kapadia's are mourning Samar's death and soon going to face more problems as they have to fight with Suresh to get justice. 

Meanwhile, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will also see a major revelation track which will bring a huge twist to the story. 

Vandana will come to know about Vaibhav's truth and another big twist that will soon be showcased where she will learn about her infertility. 

These changes in the story line will bring huge twists to the story. 

Well, apart from Anupama and Vanraj trying to get justice for their son, the show will soon focus on another important track. 

Paakhi who is willing to start a family with Adhik at the soonest will learn a shocking truth about herself. 

The upcoming track will show how Paakhi will learn that she will never be able to conceive as she has fertility issues. 

Paakhi who was so excited and wanted to have a baby with Adhik will be shattered learning this. 

ALSO READ: Anupama 16th October 2023 Written Episode Update: Sonu Gets Arrested

Well, that's the common thread between Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Anupamaa which is focusing on infertility. 

While this is a very sensitive topic, the makers will surely justify this topic.

It will be interesting to see how the story takes a new twist while Vandana and Paakhi will face this truth. 

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Oh no! Pakhi receives a devastating news


 

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Nidhi Shah Sagar Parekh Adhik Mehta Rohit Bakshi Ashlesha Sawant Nishi Saxena Asmi Deo Sayli Salunkhe
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 15:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Sai Tamhankar roped in for Dashmi pictures upcoming series
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Exclusive! Rajeev Khandelwal roped in for a new Hotstar series
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms...
MUST READ! Check out the common thread between Star Plus' popular shows Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known for presenting shows which the viewers have always loved to watch. The ace TV producer is...
Really! Parineeti Chopra shares stunning pics from Maldives trips, clarifies, “NOT on my honeymoon”
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari,...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Jasleen accuses Angad as Killer, Seerat takes a stand for Angad
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Exclusive! Had predicted that Krishna Kaul will play the hero one day while shooting for Puncch Beat: Rushad Rana
MUMBAI: Rushad Rana is one of the most loved actors on television. While he has end number of unconventional roles in...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Really! Parineeti Chopra shares stunning pics from Maldives trips, clarifies, “NOT on my honeymoon”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anshu
Exclusive! My role of Gurleen is fair and in accordance to the demand of the show, could not have asked for anything better: Anshu Varshney
Ruhaanika
Stunning! From Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's child actress to teenage diva: Ruhaanika Dhawan's remarkable transformation is sure to blow your mind!
Leena Jumani
Exclusive! Leena Jumani to enter Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Anupamaa
Big News: Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly to take a 5 year leap!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Breaking! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to get a new cast after Harshad and Pranali’s exit from THIS date, read to find out
Ankur Nayyar
Exclusive! The season 1 of Pandya Store was a hit and now it is our responsibility to take it ahead: Ankur Nayyar on experience shooting for Pandya Store