MUST READ! Check out the common thread between Star Plus' popular shows Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known for presenting shows which the viewers have always loved to watch.

The ace TV producer is currently bankrolling two popular shows Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus.

Apart from that, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is also doing quite well.

We all know that all the shows are currently going through interesting storyline.

Anupamaa has recently witnessed a tragic track where Samar's character was shown dead. The Shah's and the Kapadia's are mourning Samar's death and soon going to face more problems as they have to fight with Suresh to get justice.

Meanwhile, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will also see a major revelation track which will bring a huge twist to the story.

Vandana will come to know about Vaibhav's truth and another big twist that will soon be showcased where she will learn about her infertility.

These changes in the story line will bring huge twists to the story.

Well, apart from Anupama and Vanraj trying to get justice for their son, the show will soon focus on another important track.

Paakhi who is willing to start a family with Adhik at the soonest will learn a shocking truth about herself.

The upcoming track will show how Paakhi will learn that she will never be able to conceive as she has fertility issues.

Paakhi who was so excited and wanted to have a baby with Adhik will be shattered learning this.

ALSO READ: Anupama 16th October 2023 Written Episode Update: Sonu Gets Arrested

Well, that's the common thread between Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Anupamaa which is focusing on infertility.

While this is a very sensitive topic, the makers will surely justify this topic.

It will be interesting to see how the story takes a new twist while Vandana and Paakhi will face this truth.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Oh no! Pakhi receives a devastating news



