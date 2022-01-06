MUST READ: Checkout the celebrities who are in a LIVE-IN RELATIONSHIP without getting MARRIED!

MUMBAI: A live-in relationship is where two people live together without getting married.

Today many couples live together before their marriage for various reasons, such as checking whether they are compatible with each other or not. We have seen cases where couples seek divorce after getting married because they were not aware of certain things about one another or could not live together.

Many celebrity couples have been following the western trend from years now and have been opting for such an arrangement and are happily in love. While some have had breakups after a long period of a live-in, there are many who continue to live together without entering into a marriage.

Today, let us take a look at the celebrity couples who are in a live-in relationship and are going strong till date.

Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar

Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar have the sweetest love story. It wasn't love at first sight for them. In fact, they met each other for the first time at a friend's house and Sanam appeared in a towel in front of Abigail.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia

The two met on the sets of Bigg Boss 14 and as participants on the reality show, they could not take their eyes off each other. They are currently going strong in their relationship.

Delnaaz Irani and Percy Karkaria

Delnaaz Irani and Percy Karkaria are one of the most popular and adored couples in the Hindi TV industry. The duo has been together for several years now and fans have loved them. Percy and Delnaaz have given major relationship goals.

The duo keeps delighting their fans with their amazing social media posts and their PDA is too cute for words. Delnaaz is a well-established actress while Percy too is quite successful in his career. Fans love to see them together all the time.

Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh

Dill Mill Gayye fame Karan Wahi is a popular name in the telly world. He is not only a fabulous actor but also a spectacular host as well as a cricketer. The actor recently opened up on his relationship with girlfriend Uditi Singh and shared the reason for his absence from TV. Karan has been dating Uditi Singh for some years now. He made his relationship official by sharing a post on social media.

Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Sawant

Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Sawant are in relationship since more than 14 years. Their unique love story will give you serious relationship goals. The couple met each other on the sets of the show in 2002 but they have chosen not to formalize their bond by getting married. The two are comfortable in their cosy nest in suburban Mumbai, where they live-in together.

Do you have more names to add to the list?

Let us know in the comment section below!