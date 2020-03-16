MUST READ: Checkout the SCRIPTED LOVE TALES of celebrities on reality shows!

MUMBAI: To gain the attention of their followers and fans, several TV celebs have faked love and even pregnancy to promote their upcoming projects or TV shows. For that matter, TV reality shows are often not real.

They have some scripted love tales and sob stories to keep the audience hooked and boost TRPs. Have a look at celebs and contestants who faked relationships on TV.

Take a look at the celebrities who have faked their relationships on reality shows...

Gautam Gulati – Diandra Soares

On Bigg Boss 8, Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares brought the right amount of love and intimacy. Their kiss was a much talked about incident. Once the show ended, there was no relationship between the two.

Munawar Faruqui-Anjali Arora

Munawar has been much talked about in Lock Upp and infact, he went on to lift the coveted trophy too. His relationship with Anjali Arora raised eyebrows, and together they were shipped together as #MunJali. Munawar Faruqui has introduced his girlfriend Nizha Sataishi to the world. Anjali Arora of Kacha Badam fame has maintained they are just good friends.

Prince Narula – Nora Fatehi

Prince Narula and Nora Fatehi acted all cutesy on Bigg Boss 9. The two also put up a hot act for a pool date. Fans felt there was something between the two. However, once the show ended, the ‘couple’ went their separate ways.

Deepak Thakur – Somi Khan

Bigg Boss 12 friends Deepak Thakur and Somi Khan’s cute flirtations and deep bonding made people wonder if they were indeed in love. But their friendship ended as the show came to an end. They had a dirty fight.

Anup Jalota – Jasleen Matharu

This was surely the baap of all staged romances. Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu left the nation shell-shocked when they announced they were a couple on the premiere night of Bigg Boss 12. Of course, it was just a stunt.

CREDIT: Bollywood Life