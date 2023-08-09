Must read! Did you know that Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar made her debut with THIS TV show, read for more

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show has a great ensemble cast, and has brought forward 3 fresh pairings, all of whom are very loved by the fans.

The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering the question- who will end up with whom.

Himanshi Parashar plays the role of Sahiba in the show Teri Meri Doriyaann.

While many people know the character of Sahiba very well, they are also interested to know the details about Himanshi’s life.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Seerat stands firm on snatching Angad away

So, we thought that we would take a look at everything you need to know about Himanshi Parashar.

Born into a middle-class family in Uttar Pradesh, Himanshi is the youngest of two.

She pursued her Diploma in Pharmacy from Delhi.

Modeling was Himanshi's first line of work before she transitioned into acting and TV shows. In fact, she was also crowned as the Femina Miss Uttar Pradesh.

She made her acting debut in 2021 on the Zee Punjabi television program Maawan Thandiyan Chawan with Karan Mehra as her co-star.

She is pretty popular in the Punjabi film industry and has a couple of projects lined up as well. She has been seen in projects like Babbar and has a project named Gedi Route due for release.

Earlier somewhere, she had also revealed that she wanted to become a police officer.

Since 2023, she has been playing the role of Sahiba in the show Teri Meri Doriyaann, which is about family and relationships and equations.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Must-Read! Here’s All You Need to Know About Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Angad aka Vijayendra Kumeria!