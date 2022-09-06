Must Read! Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim to star in a new project together?

Read on for the complete details about Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's next venture.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 19:24
MUMBAI: Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where they were co-stars for many years. The couple got married in 2018.

And even though Dipika and Shoaib have stayed away from acting, but have been very active on their Youtube channel and regularly upload Vlogs.

Also read: Good News! Television couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar welcome a new member in family

Recently, Shoaib and Dipika took to their social media handles and updated their fans about something exciting.

Shoaib was seen wearing traditional outfits in a few pictures and twinning with his wife in another.

He captioned them as, "Look of the day, shoot day- 1" and "shoot day - 2."

Have a look!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

The twinning pictures were captioned as, "ek se bhale do #twinning."

Have a look!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Also read: Splendid! Here is a glimpse of popular TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s dream home

On the other hand, Dipika was seen posing near the doors of a railway coach and near a lavish door.

Have a look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

Well, looking at these pictures, it seems that both actors are going to come together for a new venture. But as of now, no official announcement has been made.

Shoaib and Dipika got married on February 22, 2018, in the former's hometown, Maudaha city. The couple is very supportive of each other and are going steady in their relationship. Dipika shares a very strong bond with Shoaib's family and is in fact the heart of the family.

So, guys are you excited to see them together?

Do let us know your views

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Dipika Kakar Shoaib Ibrahim Bigg Boss 12 BB 12 Colors tv Voot Sasural Simar Ka Simar Prem Shoaika TellyChakkar
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 19:24

