MUST READ: From Drishyam to Chachi 420: Yeh Hai Chahatein is copying the FILMY TRACKS!

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus starring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles is one of the most loved shows on television.

Fans cannot have enough of the drama and the romance between the two characters and the ensemble cast. Well, the recent drama focused on a murder mystery and the plot was similar to the one we saw in Bollywood movie Drishyam.

While that was inspired by the movie, the latest track which is all set to hit the screens is somewhere similar to that of Chachi 420 which starred Kamal Hassan and Tabu in the lead roles.

As we know, in the movie, Kamal Hassan plays the father of a girl and cross dresses as a ‘Chachi’. He applies for a job of a nanny at Tabu’s character’s place to spend time with his daughter. The track in Yeh hai Chahatein is moving towards a similar way where Rusha separate from each other because of all the misunderstanding between them created by Yuvraj and Ruhi starts living with Preesha.

Rudra gets creative and finds a way to be with his daughter despite his differences with Preesha- he disguises himself as a female nanny and gets a job at Preesha’s place to take care of Ruhi (Mrs. Doubtfire style!). While we play on the cute father-daughter moments of Rudra and Ruhi as Ruhi slowly discovers that the nanny is none other than Rudra, Preesha is ecstatic to find out that she’s pregnant again with Rudra’s child!

The show is surely moving forward in the Bollywood way!

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!