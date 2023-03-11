MUST READ! Erica Fernandes opens up on taking social media break; Read on to know more

Erica Fernandes has been away from social media for a long time now and recently took to her Instagram to address the same.
Erica

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes was last seen on small screens in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

The actress came once again to star opposite co-star Shaheer Sheikh for the third time for the popular drama series. 

Erica had already become a popular name for her role of Sonakshi Bose in the show. 

Kuch Rang went off-air within 4 months of its premiere. 

Post that, Erica has not signed any TV show. 

However, the actress has always been quite active on social media. 

We all know that Erica used to always keep her fans updated about all the latest happenings in her personal and professional life. 

The actress also used to travel back and forth from Mumbai to Dubai.

And now, the actress who recently went on a social media detox took to Instagram to address the same. 

Take a look at Erica's post:

Well, it seems now the ardent fans of Erica are clear why the actress went on a social media break. 

The ardent fans of Erica are eagerly waiting to see her back in action.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

