Must Read! Faisal Shaikh talks about this upcoming projects says “I am taking time as I want to sign the best project hence the delay"

MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has even occasionally collaborated with many television actors to come up with good content videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has around a million followers. He is rumoured to be dating television star Jannat Zubair, although there is no confirmation on the same.

He was last seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and emerged as the first runner-up.

He was one of the finalists of the show on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, and he impressed the judges and audiences of the show with his exceptional dancing skills.

Faisu has always shared his wish of taking his parents and family to Umrah and has always voiced his feelings about the same.

ALSO READ : Congratulations! Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu Is The Insta King

Recently while talking to the media, the actor spoke about his upcoming projects.

The actor said that “ After taking Umarh my life has completely changed and with the projects he is getting he is being very careful and he wants such a project that he will not disappoint his fans and well – wishers.

Well, post Khatron Ke Khiladi the actor has taken a break and is being careful in choosing projects and the fans miss watching him on screen.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh breaks his silence on doing Bigg Boss and reveals which reality show will he be doing next