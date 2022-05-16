MUST-READ: Fans compare Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se’s Ronnie to Anupamaa’s ‘Rakhi Dave’; suggest that he is negative but his arguments are ‘ON POINT!

MUMBAI: Star Plus comedy-drama series Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se has been winning hearts since its inception. The dramedy show has starcasted Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani as Gungun Bhatnagar and Anubhav Kulshreshtha respectively.

Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se is a remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali show, Khorkuto. The mise-en- scène of the show consists of a joint family in India in the 1990’s era. The show has a humorous touch with a fun-loving family embracing music and cricket.

The show also stars Saim Khan in the role of Ronnie on the show and fans have compared the actor to Rakhi Dave in Anupamaa which is played by Tasneem Sheikh. Fans believe that though he is negative, all what he says is on point and infact more factual.

The audience loves what he brings to the screens and definitely cannot have enough of watching him.

Recently, Saim took the fan post and shared it on his social media handle. He captioned the post as:

Thank you guys for your over whelming love and affection!..keep watching me as “RANVIJAY in “KABHI KABHI ITTAFAQ SE”on @starplus at 7pm and Anytime on @disneyplushotstar

what's coming up is real COOL

Now isn’t that interesting?

For the uninitiated, in the upcoming episode, Anubhav comes to the Bhatnagar House while Gungun and Ranvijay’s wedding is being finalised. Maya sees Anubhav and gets furious. She asks him why he came and Ranvijay tells her that it’s alright as Anubhav is a friend to him and is Gungun’s friend too. Anubhav gets irked by this but doesn’t say anything. Ranvijay’s father asks him who Anubhav is.

Ranvijay tells his father that Anubhav is his and Gungun’s common friend.