MUST-READ: Fans compare Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se’s Ronnie to Anupamaa’s ‘Rakhi Dave’; suggest that he is negative but his arguments are ‘ON POINT!

Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se is a remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali show, Khorkuto. The show consists of a joint family in India in the 1990’s era. The show has a humorous touch with a fun-loving family embracing music and cricket.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 20:23
MUST-READ: Fans compare Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se’s Ronnie to Anupamaa’s ‘Rakhi Dave’; suggest that he is negative but his argument

MUMBAI: Star Plus comedy-drama series Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se has been winning hearts since its inception. The dramedy show has starcasted Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani as Gungun Bhatnagar and Anubhav Kulshreshtha respectively.

(Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! Rajkumar Singh on bagging Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe: I didn't bag the show based on my previous performances but something else which I did)

Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se is a remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali show, Khorkuto. The mise-en- scène of the show consists of a joint family in India in the 1990’s era. The show has a humorous touch with a fun-loving family embracing music and cricket.

The show also stars Saim Khan in the role of Ronnie on the show and fans have compared the actor to Rakhi Dave in Anupamaa which is played by Tasneem Sheikh. Fans believe that though he is negative, all what he says is on point and infact more factual.

The audience loves what he brings to the screens and definitely cannot have enough of watching him.

Recently, Saim took the fan post and shared it on his social media handle. He captioned the post as:

Thank you guys for your over whelming love and affection!..keep watching me as “RANVIJAY in “KABHI KABHI ITTAFAQ SE”on @starplus at 7pm and Anytime on @disneyplushotstar

what's coming up is real COOL

Take a look:

Now isn’t that interesting?

(Also Read:

For the uninitiated, in the upcoming episode, Anubhav comes to the Bhatnagar House while Gungun and Ranvijay’s wedding is being finalised. Maya sees Anubhav and gets furious. She asks him why he came and Ranvijay tells her that it’s alright as Anubhav is a friend to him and is Gungun’s friend too. Anubhav gets irked by this but doesn’t say anything. Ranvijay’s father asks him who Anubhav is.

Ranvijay tells his father that Anubhav is his and Gungun’s common friend.

tar Plus comedy-drama Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se Manan Joshi Yesha Rughani Gungun Bhatnagar Anubhav Kulshreshtha Star Jalsha Bengali show Khorkuto humorous Music Cricket dancer Saim Khan Ronnie TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 20:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! After the attack on Ranbir, Prachi meets with a deadly accident
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Shocking! Rajvardhan breaks Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat's relationship, announces divorce!
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Oh No! Prisha comes close to Armaan while Soumya feels uncomfortable
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is a beautiful narrative that weaves a story...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Sai and Virat’s consummation, Jagtap marks his entry
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
HotMess! Karan Sharma looks dapper in these western and ethnic outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Omg! Mohit aka Vihaan gets a threat from this co-star of GHKKPM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
Recent Stories
Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan screamed at journalists and broke glasses in Mannat for this reason
Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan screamed at journalists and broke glasses in Mannat for this reason
Latest Video