MUST READ! Fans predict Jay Soni aka Abhinav's character to turn NEGATIVE in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; check out reactions

Jay is being loved for his performance as Abhinav and as the show's storyline is progressing. Fans are predicting Abhinav's character to go through a major change.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 14:53
Jay Soni

MUMBAI:  TV's handsome hunk Jay Soni is slaying in the role of Abhinav Sharma in Star Plus' long-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The actor made a grand entry in the show last year and ever since then, the story is going through interesting twists and turns.

We all have seen how Abhinav has always been in support of Akshara.

Fans have loved their on-screen camaraderie. With time, Abhinav's character is getting even more interesting. 

Jay is being loved for his performance as Abhinav and as the show's storyline is progressing, fans are predicting Abhinav's character to go through a major change. 

The actor is quite active on social media and often posts pictures and videos straight from the sets of the show. 

Fans leave no chance to comment on Jay's posts. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhimanyu gets to know Abhir's truth; stays quiet

In one of his recent posts, fans dropped some mixed comments on his character, Abhinav.

Some say that they are loving how Abhinav's character is shaping up and have praised Jay's acting in Abhinav's role. 

Meanwhile, many have predicted that Jay's character will soon turn negative in the show and if that happens, they will stop watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Take a look at the comments:


It seems that the fans have already predicted the upcoming storyline and are prepared to see this change in Jay's character. 

It will be interesting to see if fans' prediction turn out to be completely true. 

How excited are you for the upcoming track of the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Manjari wants her grandson Abhir back; Akshara will never allow it

StarPlus Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohsin Khan Harshad Chopda Kaira AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mrunal Jain Mayank Verma Kashish Rai Nisha Nagpal Neeraj Goswami Hiba Nawab Jay Soni TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 14:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Neelam not willing to listen about Lakshmi, just as Vikrant predicted
MUMBAI:  Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa welcomes a new member at home; read on to know more
MUMBAI:  Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.Gaurav...
Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa welcomes a new member at home; read on to know more
MUMBAI :Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.Gaurav...
Shocking! Has Aveent Kaur still kept the Tatoo of Siddarth Nigam; read to know more
MUMBAI :Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of television’s most loved on-screen couples. The duo shares crackling...
Kya Baat Hai! Before The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma left a mark with her performances in these movies
MUMBAI:  Adah Sharma has been in the industry for more than a decade. She has been a part of many films, but since...
Exclusive! Blank actor Ashish Tyagi roped in for web series Mandala Murders
MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world from Bollywood, television and...
Recent Stories
Adah Sharma
Kya Baat Hai! Before The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma left a mark with her performances in these movies
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gaurav Khanna
Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa welcomes a new member at home; read on to know more
gro
Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa welcomes a new member at home; read on to know more
MAHEKK CHAHAL
AWESOME! Mahekk Chahal shares some fun moments from the Mahasangam Episode between Bekaboo and Naagin 6, check out what she has to say
Aman gupta
Whoa! Aman Gupta talks about Shark Tank India’s success, says “Elders are watching more business shows than 'Saas Bahu' serials”
ak
Shocking! Siddharth Nigam confirms about not returning to television, says "My focus is only Bollywood and OTT, but if Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga Season 4 happens, I will be a part of the show”
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
TRENDING! “King of My Heart”, say netizens about Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’s Armaan Oberoi aka Gashmeer Mahajani, check out