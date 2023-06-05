MUST READ! Fans predict Jay Soni aka Abhinav's character to turn NEGATIVE in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; check out reactions

MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Jay Soni is slaying in the role of Abhinav Sharma in Star Plus' long-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor made a grand entry in the show last year and ever since then, the story is going through interesting twists and turns.

We all have seen how Abhinav has always been in support of Akshara.

Fans have loved their on-screen camaraderie. With time, Abhinav's character is getting even more interesting.

Jay is being loved for his performance as Abhinav and as the show's storyline is progressing, fans are predicting Abhinav's character to go through a major change.

The actor is quite active on social media and often posts pictures and videos straight from the sets of the show.

Fans leave no chance to comment on Jay's posts.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhimanyu gets to know Abhir's truth; stays quiet

In one of his recent posts, fans dropped some mixed comments on his character, Abhinav.

Some say that they are loving how Abhinav's character is shaping up and have praised Jay's acting in Abhinav's role.

Meanwhile, many have predicted that Jay's character will soon turn negative in the show and if that happens, they will stop watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Take a look at the comments:



It seems that the fans have already predicted the upcoming storyline and are prepared to see this change in Jay's character.

It will be interesting to see if fans' prediction turn out to be completely true.

How excited are you for the upcoming track of the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Manjari wants her grandson Abhir back; Akshara will never allow it