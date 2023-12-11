Must Read! THIS former cricketer turned actor who appeared on Bigg Boss, CID, played for World Cup with Sachin Tendulkar, alcohol ruined him

Salil Ankola

MUMBAI : Some people have their destiny written in the stars and have an incredible story to tell, While there are those who start out big but somewhere down the line lose focus and face immense failure. Today we will talk about a cricketer turned actor who gained a lot of fame and fortune but unfortunately alcohol ruined it all for him.

The person we are talking about is Salil Ankola who appeared in Tv shows like CID and reality show Bigg Boss. After retirement from cricket at the age of 28, Salil made his film debut in the Sanjay Dutt starrer Kurukshetra. He then was seen in Pitaah before playing the villain in Zayed Khan’s debut film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne.

Salil was seen in the first season of Bigg Boss and then started doing TV shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and Kora Kagaz.

In 2008, a bad phase began for Salil where he got meager acting offers and financial troubles made him turn to alcohol. This adversely affected his health. His 19 year marriage also sadly ended. He made a comeback in 2013 after attending rehab and was seen in Savitri and later was seen in the show Karmaphal Daata Shani.

Credit-DNA
 

