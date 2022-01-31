Must Read! Former porn star Mia Khalifa posted a savage meme after her Facebook page turns Memorial

MUMBAI: Celebrities over the years have become victims of death hoaxes. Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Sylvester Stallone, Beyonce, Tom Cruise have been some of the names whose 'death' reports went viral before it was dismissed. The latest celebrity whose 'death' concerned fans was Mia Khalifa.

It was Facebook that sparked this shock among followers of Mia Khalifa. The former porn star model was amused and posted a meme to stress that she was very much alive.

Mia Khalifa says she's alive after Facebook memorialises her page

Also Read: Mia Khalifa looks 'mean' in new picture post

Mia Khalifa's official Facebook profile now has the word 'Remembering' above her name. Moreover, the word is used again below the tabs for posts etc, along with the words, "We hope that people who love Mia Khalifa will find comfort in visiting their profile to remember and celebrate their life."

Below the 'Remembering' tab, was another section for 'tributes.' The message in that tab reads, "We hope that this can be a place for Mia Khalifa's friends and family to remember and honour them."

Anyone visiting the profile is also informed of 'no posts available.' And the tab to visit her timeline has only one post of Mia. In a post from August 23, 2018, she had written about drowning three times during a shoot and that it was worth it. That was the only post of hers that was available, and the only way back was to the 'tributes' page.

Below the post, many of her followers were clueless about what was going on as Facebook memorialised her profile. Some wrote that she was not dead, and some asked what happened to her, and one even posted a 'RIP' message.

Also Read: Global fame Mia Khalifa mourns the replacement of her favourite NBA star John Wall by Russell Westbrook

On Sunday, Mia then reacted to the developments on Facebook with a tweet. She shared the meme from the 1975 comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, where the characters shout 'bring out your dead' and netizens then adding a twist to it, with the words, 'I'm not dead yet! I feel fine!"

While it is not clear if Mia's inactivity on Facebook had anything to do with her profile being memorialised, she is definitely active on Instagram. She also posted a video about 'wild Vegas', where she was with a man who 'claims he sings.'

Previously, she had a similar reaction when a Twitter user tried to spread fake rumours about her death in 2020.

Credit: Republic World