Must read! Going to only follow those who I know or regularly meet or work with: Neha Kakkar on bad experiences on social media

MUMBAI: Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She has unfollowed a few people. The singer apologised for the same.

In her note on Instagram, Neha stated she did it due to 'some really bad experiences in the past. However, she doesn't have anything against anyone.

Her note read, "Sorry...Finally decides to unfollow quite a few people on my Instagram coz of some really bad experiences in the past. Going to only follow those who I know or regularly meet or work with! Sorry if that made you feel bad! Have no grudges against anyone but such is life! We have to be really careful."

Neha rose to prominence with the release of "Second Hand Jawaani" from Cocktail, which was followed by several popular party songs including "Sunny Sunny" from Yaariyan and "London Thumakda" from Queen. Apart from playback singing, Kakkar has appeared in several music videos and as a judge on several television reality shows.

Credits: TOI