Must read! Harshad Chopda and I complement each other: Smriti Kalra

MUMBAI: Television stars featuring in a music video has become the latest trend. Recently, Harshad Chopda and Smriti Kalra did a musical series 'Woh Aakhiri Mulaqaat'. It is a four-track series. The first track of the series 'Humsafar' released on December 13. The song is directed by actor and singer Suyyash Rai.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Smriti, who was all in praise of Harshad. She shared, “I had heard that Harshad is a very quiet guy however he was completely different from what I heard. When we met for the first time, we hitted off instantly. Lot of people are talking about our chemistry. It's because he is brilliant and I think I am decent enough so together we compliment each other. He is very easy to work with. We both are hard working hence the song came out well."

On working with Suyyash, she said, “I had shot for my first video with Suyyash back in time and it had beautiful lyrics. Suyyash is a very hard working and observant person. He is very dependable and knows his work well. He listens to other people carefully and imbibes it.”

Talking about her New Year plans, she shared, “I have a working New Year. But the best part is that I will be in Goa. I have a lot of work to do however you will find me eating and enjoying it.”

Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and prosperous New Year!