Must Read: Here are the top 5 reasons to watch Sony SAB’s Aangan – Apno Ka

The show highlights the beautiful relationship between fathers and daughters and while the concept is something different and beautiful, we take you through the top five reasons one should definitely watch the show!
MUMBAI: Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. Neetha Shetty, Aditi Rathore, Waseem Mushtaq and Darsh Agrawal play prominent roles too.

The show highlights the beautiful relationship between fathers and daughters and while the concept is something different and beautiful, we take you through the top five reasons one should definitely watch the show! (Also Read: Wow! The new concept of Sab TV’s show Aangan - Aapno Ka makes it different and unique for the audience to watch the show)

The concept of Aangan – Apno Ka is something which hasn’t been explored a lot on television. We may have seen mothers who are possessive about their sons in daily dramas based on kitchen politics but the bond a father shares with a daughter is something extremely special. Afterall, a daughter will always be daddy’s little princess…

The three daughters, played by Ayushi Khurana, Neetha Shetty and Aditi Rathore are seen enacting roles where they are busy in their professional lives and at the same time handling things on the domestic front as well. The show also gives a point of view on how they are looking after their father and making sure that expectations of the in-laws are also met.

Aangan - Apno Ka shows how women put up a brave front despite facing day to day problems and doing it with a smile on their face. The SonySAB show puts light that the daughters do not forget the duties towards their father even after being married.

Mahesh Thakur is one of the strongest reasons to watch the show. He is a veteran in the industry and has played fatherly roles in many shows. He can emote well and add a good versatility to his character and this makes him a perfect choice for the show.

Another factor is that the show gives a feel good vibe and while it is relatable to women, the show also resonates with fathers. It also gives a subtle reality check to all those men who expect the woman to bear it all and be available for them all the time. (Also Read: Aangan Apno Ka review: The show sets a perfect tone for women who have to choose between prioritizing family and in-laws!)

Do you have more reasons to list? Let us know in the comment section below!

