Must Read: Here's what makes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhira and Armaan one of the most loved pairs on television!

There were comments on the maker sankranti track that Abhira and Armaan look good together and are more like made for each other. Read on to know more…
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the leading roles of Abhira and Armaan respectively.

The show is currently in its fourth generation and as much as the earlier three generations were loved, the fourth one is slowly and steadily picking up and the audience’s interest in the new love story has started to grow. (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan Foils Abhira's Career Plan, Forces Compromise)

The recent episodes showcased a special makar sankranti track where Abhira and Armaan were seen dancing. There were some social media comments which mentioned that Samridhii is a good dancer and that she should be giving more solo performances. Others mentioned that in the track, Abhira and Armaan looked absolutely cute and made for each other.

Take a look at the comments below!

Abhira running with the kite is something which people loved. They feel that Abhira is absolutely adorable

Some call Abhira and Armaan the pulling and falling couple and say that it is becoming their trademark now. Some also mentioned that they love Abhira and Armaan’s eye-locking drama.

There are comments which call Abhira and Armaan’s chemistry absolutely cute and netizens love their knok-jhoks

Abhira and Armaan getting comfortable in each other’s presence and dancing together is loved by the viewers of the show.

Some have commented on how Armaan subtly flirts with Abhira and that this is the start of a new love story (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira's Defiance Sparks Family Turmoil Ahead of Grand Celebration)

What are your thoughts on the same?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 12:01

