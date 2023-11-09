Must Read! “I was hurt when Falaq and Jiya body shamed me while I was working out, Manisha spoke so much ill about me, whereas I took her like my sister, it was very hurtful" : Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve emerged as the third runner-up of the show and made headlines for her bond with Pooja Bhatt. In a recent interview, she spoke about how she was hurt with Manisha’s Rani’s comments as she took her like her sister.
Bebika

MUMBAI: The show has finally come to an end and she has emerged as the third runner-up of the show, creating a niche for herself. 

She mainly grabbed headlines for her bond with Pooja Bhatt, which was loved by the audience. 

She also had major fights with Abhishek and Manisha and that was spoken about inside and outside the house. 

Now, the actress has been quite active on social media and keeps her fans well updated about what she is up to and her whereabouts.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: OMG! Bebika Dhruve gets eliminated in 4th position, and Manisha, Elvish, and Abhishek are in the Top 3!

In a recent interview, she spoke about how she was hurt with Manisha Rani’s comments as she took her like her sister. 

What was the footage that hurt you when you watched the clips from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 ? 

Certain people talked behind my back as I never spoke about anyone. I was so transparent in front of everyone. My image was such that I used to tell them on their face and look negative. But others spoke behind my back, where they body shamed me and spoke about my character. I felt bad but it doesn’t affect me as I am mentally stronger than this and the housemates know it.  

Who were the contestants whose clips you saw and were hurt? 

I was hurt with Falaq and Jiya comments in the initial days where I was working out and they body shamed me. Even Abhishek, Manisha and Elvish was seen talking ill about me. But then Elvish wasn’t interested and he used to get up and leave. But now I am cordial with everyone as the show is over. I wish everyone all the best in their life and wish them good whatever happened in the house is locked in there. 

Were you hurt by Manisha Rani’s comments? 

Yes I was very hurt as I was really close to her in the install stage, we were really good friends and we were like sisters and she spoke so much she spoke behind my back and was good to me in front and hence it hurted me since we were so close, with the other’s didn’t have much problems and it didn’t affect me. 

Well, there is no doubt that Bebika was a strong contestant and she has come a long way. As the third runner-up of the show, she has made a name and a solid fan following for herself. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! “Both Abhihsek and Manisha used to humiliate me making me feel I am not worth being on the show and hence my anger used to erupt” - Bebika Dhurve

 

About Author

