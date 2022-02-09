MUST READ: I was sure that I will get trolled and I was ready for it, says Ekta Kapoor on choosing the epidemic as the storyline of Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor, who is gearing up to launch the season 6 of her hit franchise show Naagin, while talking to the media, opened up about choosing epidemic as the storyline of Naagin 6, the not so successful last two seasons and if she is ready to face the criticism that it might bring along.

Ekta said, "I knew very well and I was sure that I will get trolled. I was ready for it. In west if you see they make shows out of real incidents and they work well. Like Titanic came out of a real incident. The pandemic is something that the US based OTT channel will do it. We are witnessing history and we all have changed in the last two years and Naagin also had to change. I made one during the pandemic and I felt I'd lost the zest, I personally felt this time will also be the same. I definitely felt there was something new in the first Naagin which was missing when I was writing a lot of the stuff later. I thought it's not just me the world has changed a lot and to deal with the pandemic in a space where the Naagin takes a revenge.

I still remember everyone's face when I read it and they said it is terribly ridiculous but everyone felt it can either really work or can be really bad. I honestly believed that it was the time for me to do something that shakes the basics of the show otherwise it is always the personal revenge saga. How many times I can show the same thing."

