Must read! Imlie aka Megha Chakraborty opens up about the show's dripping TRP

As Imlie and Aryan’s passionate love story came to an end, the story focused on Imlie and Aryan’s daughters Junior Imlie and Chini played by Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor respectively and Imlie’s blossoming love story with Atharva played by Karan Vohra.
MEGHA CHAKRABORTY

MUMBAI:  Imlie is one of the most popular shows on the small screen right now. It is a remake of the Bengali drama Ishti Kussum. The show features Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh in lead roles. 

While Sumbul essays the titular role, Gashmeer and Mayuri essay the roles of Aditya and Malini respectively. The romantic drama opened up to bumper ratings as the audiences fell in love with the intriguing storyline and fine performances from the star cast. 

Actor Fahmaan Khan also entered the show as Aryan Singh Rathore and was introduced as the new man in Imlie’s life. Eventually, his chemistry with Sumbul won the audience’s hearts.

In June this year, the show decided to take a generational leap with its original star cast making an exit from the show making way for the new leads and a fresh storyline. 

Initially, the new story was garnering a decent buzz on the TRP charts, however recently the ratings of the show have been dipping every week.

Post-generational leap, the popular show Imlie continued to do well on the TRP charts. This went on to prove that irrespective of actors, a show will continue to fare well if the audiences are hooked on to the twists and turns. 

However, recently Imlie has been witnessing a significant dip in the ratings with talks about it bordering close to getting canned. 

In a recent interview, actress Megha Chakraborty opened up on the low TRPs of the show and if it has affected her personally. The Krishna Chali London actor said,” It is not just our show which has gone down on the TRP charts, it is an overall scenario, the rains are crucial factors here, and TV collections have suffered because of that. As of now TRP is significant due to the Rani factor because otherwise there is no justification as we are not showing something boring and many shows have suffered low TRPs so I don't think we are at fault, yes it does affect me a lot but still, we need to give our best, we cannot let our performance suffer due to TRPs and I even asked my co-stars to give their best as TRP is not in our hands so we can be just positive.” 

On being asked if Faltu and Imlie were in a close call, the 28-year-old actress said, “Definitely both the shows were in close race and then Faltu was chosen to get axed however this too was equally disappointing and now we have got a second chance so we have to bucks up and improve or else the next turn will be ours .”

Imlie premiered on 21 November 2020. In the recent episodes, Imlie and Atharva are looking after their child Kairi. The show airs every Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm on Star Plus.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

