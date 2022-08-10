Must Read! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth move into their new house; latter shares something special with his fans

The soon to be parents have recently moved into their new house and had a griha pravesh puja. The heavily pregnant Ishita glowed in a gold coloured saree with beautiful jewelry, Gajra and Sindoor.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 16:17
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth move into their new house

MUMBAI :Hindi cinema actress Ishita Dutta and hubby Vatsal Sheth have always set couple goals. The couple who has been married for nearly 5 years are finally going to embrace parenthood. The adorable couple are all set to welcome their first child soon and recently took to social media to announce the same.

The soon to be parents have recently moved into their new house and had a griha pravesh puja. The heavily pregnant Ishita glowed in a gold coloured saree with beautiful jewelry, Gajra and Sindoor. Teh couple shared the delightful video on Instagram and captioned it, “New Beginnings

Wore this beautiful saree from @karagiri_ethnic for my Greha Pravesh”

One fan comments, “Beautiful Ishita! Congrats to you and Vatsal. Time for double celebration”, One wrote, “most beautiful mommy”

Meanwhile Vatsal shared a video where he finds a miniature car which seems to be similar to the one in his debut Hindi film Tarzan The Wonder Car. He captioned the post, “Guess what I found (heart eyes emojis) #firstlove #taarzanthewondercar”

One fan wrote, “Ur baby will play now”, another wrote, “Wooooooow … loved the movie, the car, colour of the car … my all time favourite” Another wrote, “Tarzan the wonder car movie 2 kab Aa rahi h”, one commented, “What a movie Tarzan was.. epic.. never such movie was made again.. pls do make Tarzan part 2 . Going to b super hit”

Talking about their pregnancy journey Vatsal said, “We have been married for five years, but we hadn’t made a conscious decision to have children only after we are settled in our careers. Just like marriage is a milestone, having a child is another milestone. Work keeps happening and you continue to work hard, but welcoming our baby will definitely be the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in our lives.”

Ishita adds, “I got to know about it in the morning and was waiting for Vatsal to come home. Initially, I wanted to plan something big and share the good news with him, but then I could not wait and told him as soon as he got home.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Hindustan Times

 

Bepanah Pyaarr Ishita Dutta Vatsal Sheth Ayesha Takia Ajay Devgn Drishyam Drishyam 2 Tarzan The Wonder Car movie news TellyChakkar
