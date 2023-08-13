Must-Read! Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s net worth at the age of 21, will stun you! Read for Details!

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most famous faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praise for her acting at an early age but has become going on to become one of the youngest and most popular influencers on Social media, with millions following her every move.

The actress always shares little tidbits about her life on her social media page.

ALSO READ: ETHEREAL! From Disha Parmar to Ayesha Singh, check out our TV actresses in stunning Ghararas and Shararas

The actress enjoys a fan following of whopping 46.4 Million followers on just Instagram alone and more followers on different social media platforms as well.

Jannat is also known as a global influencer and has collaborated with many other viral sensations from all over the world before.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was seen doing some daredevil stunts and the fans were awestruck by her courage.

According to multiple reports, Jannat Zubair’s net worth is a whopping Rs. 19 crores. Reportedly, her monthly income is Rs. 25 lakhs and more.

With a barrage of luxury cars and luxury clothes and bags, Jannat lives quite a luxurious life. But paid trips and holidays do help her live a luxurious life and maintain their net worth. Achieving such big things at such a young age is commendable.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: ETHEREAL! From Disha Parmar to Ayesha Singh, check out our TV actresses in stunning Ghararas and Shararas



