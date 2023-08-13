Must-Read! Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s net worth at the age of 21, will stun you! Read for Details!

Jannat is also known as a global influencer and has collaborated with many other viral sensations from all over the world before.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 04:45
Jannat Zubair

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most famous faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praise for her acting at an early age but has become going on to become one of the youngest and most popular influencers on Social media, with millions following her every move.

The actress always shares little tidbits about her life on her social media page.

ALSO READ: ETHEREAL! From Disha Parmar to Ayesha Singh, check out our TV actresses in stunning Ghararas and Shararas

The actress enjoys a fan following of whopping 46.4 Million followers on just Instagram alone and more followers on different social media platforms as well. 

Jannat is also known as a global influencer and has collaborated with many other viral sensations from all over the world before.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was seen doing some daredevil stunts and the fans were awestruck by her courage.

According to multiple reports, Jannat Zubair’s net worth is a whopping Rs. 19 crores. Reportedly, her monthly income is Rs. 25 lakhs and more. 

With a barrage of luxury cars and luxury clothes and bags, Jannat lives quite a luxurious life. But paid trips and holidays do help her live a luxurious life and maintain their net worth. Achieving such big things at such a young age is commendable.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: ETHEREAL! From Disha Parmar to Ayesha Singh, check out our TV actresses in stunning Ghararas and Shararas


 

Jannat Zubair Jannat Zubair Rahmani Faisal Sheikh Bigg Boss OTT Phulwa Brent Rivera Brent Youtube videos Jannat Zubair Youtube Jannat Zubair Boyfriend Viral Youtubers TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must-Read! Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s net worth at the age of 21, will stun you! Read for Details!
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most famous faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praise for her...
WOW! Gadar 2 takes a bumper opening at the box office; here’s a look at the top 5 highest openers of 2023
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 has taken a flying start at the box...
Wow! Esha Deol spotted with brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, take a look
MUMBAI: Finally, the highly anticipated Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 was released today, on August 11. Undoubtedly, the...
Junooniyatt: Drama Alert! Ellahi finally takes a stand for self, threatens Jordan to not cross a line!
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Dilpreet angry with Sanjot and Gurpreet’s conversation
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Vanshaj: Interesting! Yuvika gets a new project, reaches a shady location
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Pathaan
WOW! Gadar 2 takes a bumper opening at the box office; here’s a look at the top 5 highest openers of 2023
Latest Video
Related Stories
Azaadi Ki Kahani
Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer 3, is set to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence with its upcoming 'Azaadi Ki Kahani' special
Sonali Bendre
Did you know? On India's Best Dancer 3, Abhishek Bachchan reveals he played a pivotal role in Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl's love story
Ankita Lokhande
Rest in Peace! Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande passes away at 68
Shubhangi Atre
Oh No! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori aka Shubhangi Atre gets stuck in trouble as she lands in the USA, this Person turns savior! Read to Find Out!
Maitree
Popular actress Ishita Ganguly to be seen playing the role of an ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ in Zee TV’s Maitree
Kamya
EXCLUSIVE! Kamya Panjabi opens up on playing the character of Didun in Colors' show Neerja - EK Nayi Pehchaan, shares why she took up this role and much more