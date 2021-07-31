MUST-READ! Jyoti Gauba aka Anu on handling difference of opinion while performing scenes with Imlie co-stars: If such a situation arises, I leave it to the director to decide

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie has been working wonders on the small screen.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani play the lead roles of Imlie and Aditya on the show.

Imlie premiered on the small screens last year in November.

The show became everyone's favourite in no time.

We all know how Aditya and Imlie's wedding happened at gunpoint on the show and it changed their lives forever.

Imlie accepted Aditya as her husband but Aditya was in love with Malini at that time.

However, circumstances changed with time and Aditya finally realised his love for Imlie.

This has further created problems for Malini who felt betrayed.

The relationships in Imlie have become quite complicated.

And now, Imlie and Aditya's marriage truth is out in front of the Tripathi family.

No one is happy to hear this and things are going to be tough for Imlie.

Anu is one such person who hates Imlie to the core.

Well, while their on-screen equations are not so good, the star cast makes sure to enjoy a lot off-screen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jyoti Gauba who plays the role of Anu on the show.

We all know how actors like to give inputs while performing certain scenes and each one of them has their own point of view.

We asked Jyoti if she ever developed any difference of opinion while performing scenes and how she handled it to which, she said, ''Not really. But in case if a difference of opinion arises, I leave it to the director to decide. I am a director's actor, I always give the shot that is explained and required by the director. I just put in my best as to whatever the director explains.''

Well said, Jyoti!

The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ishti Kutum.

Imlie is produced by Gul Khan under her production house 4 Lion Films.

