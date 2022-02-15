Must read! Karan Kundrra says Tejasswi Prakash has made him a lover boy and angry young man

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash revealed that Karan Kundrra often jokingly tells her that how she has spoiled his career by making him a lover boy and an angry young man.

"Karan often tells me that he, too, gets surprised by himself as he never thought he'd ever be doing 'baby' talks in any relationship. One of his videos is going viral where he is seen asking, 'Aise baby talk Kaun Karta hai, main to abhi nahi karunga,' and cut to today when he calling me 'ladoo and baby'."

She added that Karan tells her, 'Mera image pura khrabb hogaya hai, mera angry young man ka image tha, tune mere career ki dhajiya uda di hai, abhi log muje Sunny bulaate hai.'

In their LIVE interaction with fans, Tejasswi waa seen once again saying, "Yeh hai Sunny jo abhi tak bade nahi hue hai (This is Sunny, who is yet to grow up). He thinks he is older than me but he is clearly not and he is very clumsy, girta rehta hai" (he keeps tripping and falling).

Karan replied, “Main pehli baar zindagi mein gira hoon aur itna hard gira hoon ki meri saari image kharab ho chuki hai (I fell for the first time in my life and I fell so hard that my image is ruined)."

Karan in his live along with Tejasswi said, "That’s okay, I made a lot of money, now it is time for me to enjoy a little."

The actors met and fell in love on Bigg Boss.

Credits: Bollywood Life