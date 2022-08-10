Must Read! Karishma Tanna reveals how she met her husband Varun and speaks about her equation with Ekta Kapoor

Karishma is a well know personality of television and has a massive fan following. In an interview, the actress spoke about how she met her husband and her bond with Ekta Kapoor.
MUMBAI:Karishma Tanna is one of the most loved and successful actress of television.

She has been around in the industry for more than two decades and with a lot of hard work and dedication she has made a name for herself.

The actress debuted in the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahi To Milenge, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai etc.

She is also part of many Bollywood movies like Dosti: Friends Forever, Grand Masti, Sanju, Lahore Confidential etc.

Soon, she will be seen in the web movie Scoop where she is the lead of the web movie.

In an interview, the actress spoke about how she met her husband and her bond with Ekta Kapoor.

The actress said, “When you don’t crave for something, that is the time when things happen to you. I was invited at Manish Malhotra's new year's party. I had nowhere else to go to, so I attended the event. That is where I met my husband Varun”. 

She further said “We just connected and went on a couple of dates. We got to know each other and got married”. 

When asked about her bond with Ekta Kapoor, the actress replied, “I am still in touch with her, though we don’t talk on daily basics. We keep in touch and the bond is for internity”. 

Well, there is no doubt that Karishma is a talented actress and fans love watching her on big screens. 

