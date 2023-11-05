MUST READ! Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma meets This Kundali Bhagya star, check out what happened

Aditi and Shraddha have known each other for a while now and were together in Cinestars Ki Khoj, of which Katha was the winner. Both Aditi and Shraddha have been part of many movies and TV shows and have enjoyed a bountiful love from the masses.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 13:29
Kundali Bhagya is a show that has been amongst the most popular and loved shows of all time. The pair of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya was loved by the audience and after Dheeraj quit the show last year, Shakti Arora entered the show.

The show has had a steady run and recently went through a major twist with the show taking a generational leap. After that, some new entries marked the show and actors like Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali joined the star cast of the show.

Katha Ankahee has become a path breaking show, portraying love, redemption and forgiveness and the chemistry between Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma is adored by the masses. Katha is a single mother who has managed to become a successful mother and professional all the same.

Recently, Aditi met Shraddha Arya but that was not their first meeting!

Aditi and Shraddha have known each other for a while now and were also together in Cinestars Ki Khoj, of which Katha was the winner. Both Aditi and Shraddha have been part of many movies and TV shows and have enjoyed a bountiful love from the masses.

Check out the actress’s banter and how much they adore each other:

Shraddha became the first runner up of the show and Aditi was the winner. Today, both seem to be good friends and are part of their respective successful shows. The audience loves them and we are sure it was a treat to see Katha and Preeta become ‘Pratha’!

